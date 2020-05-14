Was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, after a courageous 34-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 58 in Midland Ontario. Derrick is survived by his loving wife and forever best friend of 36 years Donna (nee McIvor). Predeceased by his parents Jack (2009) and Diane (2003) (nee Sweeney), siblings Michael (1988) and Maureen (1994). He will be remembered with good memories by his sisters Wendy and Barbara. Fondly remembered by his father-in-law Allan McIvor, brothers and sisters-in-law Bob and Barb McIvor, Kathleen and Egil Rasmussen, Jeff and Sue McIvor, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews. Derrick had many great friends over the years that will remember him for being such a fun, down to earth guy with a great attitude. Special thank you to the caring staff at GBGH and the kind staff at the Villa Care Centre where Derrick happily resided. The Villa staff provided compassion and support for his activities of daily living for the past five years. If desired, memorial donations to the MS Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolences will be received by leclaircremation.ca. A celebration of Derrick's life will be held at a later date. "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" - John 3:16.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 14, 2020.