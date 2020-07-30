With great sadness we announce the passing of Diane Carol Burton (nee Penford) (formerly Paterson), of Guelph, in her 78th year. Wonderful mother of Jeffrey Darren Paterson and Sheri-Lyn (Paterson) Roy. Mother-In-Law and friend to Heather Paterson and Bob Roy. Amazing and dedicated Grandy to Derek, Blaire and Leanne Roy, and Jamie-May and Adam Paterson. Step-Mom to Cyndie Burton and Rick Burton (father Fred Burton). Survived by her sister Donna (Penford) Cummings (husband Alex, deceased) and predeceased by her sister Cathy (Penford) Mace (husband Ross). She was anticipating the marriage of Derek to Chloe VanAcker, and the upcoming birth of Jamie-May's first child. Loved by many nieces and nephews (Shauna, Colin, Paul, Kelly, Cara, Amber, Brandon) and their families. Survived by cousins Paula Prince and Scott Prince (Maxine) and Uncle Gord. Adored for years by many teaching friends, Creative Memories friends, friends at Marilyn Drive, aquafit friends, and her long-time friend Julie Shannon (50+ years). Cherished "extended family" include Bill and Jackie Paterson and Joe and Marie Anne Roy. Diane was a remarkable woman who earned her B.A. from Wilfrid Laurier University and her B.Ed. from York, all as a part-time student while teaching full-time and raising two kids. Lover of travel, camping with family, "Cousins' Christmas" parties, and Sunday suppers. An ardent baseball, hockey, highland dance and equestrian supporter for her grandchildren. Keeper of amazing scrapbooks documenting our lives, her trips, and all her friends. Sewer and knitter of many clothes and baby blankets which are now our forever keepsakes. Mom/ Grandy/ Diane was a light in our lives and will be dearly missed. Having lived life to its fullest, she will be remembered for her smile, her warm heart and her eternal optimism. Rest easy, Mom, until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date, in the hopes of accommodating the numbers of people who would like to attend. In memory of Diane, donations to Hospice Wellington or Grand River Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
.