The family of Donald Albert Fletcher of Guelph is saddened to announce his passing on September 23, 2020, at the age of 89 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children; Jamie (Grace) and Lisa (Rob), grandchildren; Denise and Adam, nieces and nephews; Cheryl, Bruce, Julie, Dianna and Gregg. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Geraldine, daughter (Dawn), grand-daughter (Carolyn), sister (Norma), brother (Calvin) and his parents (Nancy and Albert). Don was a proud lifelong resident of Guelph. He often talked of his younger days playing baseball and football with his brother Cal and their buddies along Yorkshire Street. In his later years, he enjoyed watching Canadian sports teams beat American teams, analyzing the stock market, going to the racetrack and eating a good meal. Above all, Don had a great sense of humour and made his family a priority, for that we will miss him greatly. The family will hold a celebration at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Drop-In Centre or the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731), and condolences can be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com