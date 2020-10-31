1/1
Donald Clayton Bryant
It is with heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Donald Clayton Bryant; Father, Son, Brother and Uncle in his 73rd year. He is predeceased by his daughter Corrina, his parents Isa Lee Bryant (nee Nicholson) and Ernest Clayton Bryant of Guelph; his brothers Ivan Murray Bryant of Calgary and Robert Ernest Bryant of Guelph. He is lovingly remembered by his sisters Beverly Ann Flewelling (nee Bryant) of Guelph, Isabel May MacLeod of Hanover, Joanne Whitney (nee Bryant) of Belwood, Janice Lee Forsythe (nee Bryant) of Kitchener and Colleen Louise Dobbie (nee Bryant) of Fergus; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A private family interment will take place at the Wall-Custance Funeral Home, Guelph, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 206 Norfolk St, Guelph http://www.wallcustance.com/

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
