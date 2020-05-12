Donald J. Sanderson
1957 - 2020
Donald died May 2nd 2020 at home in Puslinch, at 62 with Fern and his 4 daughters holding him close. He leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Fern Donaldson, daughters Megan, Emily, Jessica and Leah.Sisters - Lauranne (Lloyd Mapplebeck) Truro, N.S., Joanne (Rob Annett) Bothwell, Mary (Michael Park) Fordwich, Melanie (Danny Miklosko) England.Mother-in-law Sheila Woodall, Brother-in-law, Mark Donaldson (Patti MacPhee), Sister-in-laws Laura Donaldson (John Hollands), Connie Baran (Duane) and many Nieces & Nephews.Thank you to Drs. Karanicolas, Ko and Ashamalla, and Christina Kim at Sunnybrook for the care and treatment that allowed us to max out our time with Donald.Thank you to Dr. Spadafora and Louise Bilodeau for helping us over the past few weeks.Those who wish to make a donation in Donald's memory are asked to consider Arkell United Church, 600 Arkell, Rd, Arkell, ON N0B 1C0 or Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre.As per Donald's request, there will not be a funeral. At a later date - when we can all wallow, cry, laugh, hug, kiss and tell stories, we will have a Reminiscence of Life - where as Donald would say, the stories will be misremembered and twice as funny.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 12, 2020.
