At the age of 74 years Don, passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020 at University Hospital in London with his loving daughter Rebecca at his side. Predeceased by his parents John (1997) and Ida (2011) Smith of Tilbury. Loving father of Rebecca (Heather) Ker and the joy of his life granddaughter Isobel. Predeceased by his cherished son Jeffrey (1989). Dear brother of the late Jack (2019) (Lynne) Smith, Jean (William) Wright, Bill (Cathy) Smith, Gary Smith, Carol (Dave) Nussey, and Mary (Ray) Lanoue. He is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Don, a resident of Woodstock, had a long, successful career with Cargill as an area manager. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time in northern Ontario with his many friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Woodstock Hospital and University Hospital in London for their excellent care. Special thanks to Nancy for her kind consideration and loving care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Ave., Woodstock entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca