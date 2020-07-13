1931 - 2020 Don entered into rest, with family by his side, at his residence in Brockville on Thursday July 2nd, 2020. Donald Tantardini of Brockville and formerly of Guelph was in his 89th year. He was the beloved husband of the late Grace (Seaton)(1993). Loving father of Donna Howell-Ardington (Ken) of Brockville. Cherished grandfather of Kyle and Brandon. Also lovingly missed by brother John Tantardini of Beamsville; sister Dolly Tantardini of Guelph; sister-in-law Carmel of Guelph, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. The family pets Lucy, Poppy and Mouchacha are missing him very much. Predeceased by his parents Abel (1954) and Vera (Alles) Tantardini (2000), sister Margaret Connors (2007), brother Gerald Tantardini (1992) of Guelph and sister-in-law Mary Tantardini (1993) of Beamsville. Don's grandparents, John Sr. and Josephine came from Italy to Georgetown, then settled in Guelph. Don was very proud of his Italian heritage. He retired from the Wellington Catholic School Board and relocated to Brockville in 1997. Interment will take place in Guelph at Marymount Catholic Cemetery in the near future. In compliance with current Health and Public Safety Directives a Celebration of Don's Life will be held in Guelph, Ontario at a later date. In memory of Don, donations to charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East, Brockville. Messages of condolence may be made online at http://www.barclayfuneralhome.com