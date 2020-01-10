|
Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Donald Price Bates age 85 years, was the beloved husband of Carole (Lamb) Bates for 61 years. He was the loving father of Stephanie Hayes (Adam), James Bates, and Peggy Cline (Late Paul). Donald was the proud grandfather of Andrew Hayes (Leslie), Jocelyn Rosborough (Brent), Fiona Hayes, Andrea Cline and Emily Cline and great-grandfather of James Rosborough. Predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Lois (Price) Bates and by his brother John Bates and by his sister Mary Margaret Vinet. Survived also by several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private family funeral service was held at the Church of the Apostles (St. James / St. Matthias). A public Celebration of Don's life will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Village by the Aboretum Centre 33 Village Green Dr. Guelph from 2-4 p.m. . As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sleeping Children around the World, Easter Seal Society or to a would be appreciated by the famiy. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com