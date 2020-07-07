1/1
March 12, 1936 - July 5, 2020 Suddenly at her home, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by her husband Alfred John "Jack" (1998). Loving mother of John (Joanne), Jim (Caroline), Judy (Allan) Moore and Joel. Proud grandmother of Christopher, Jeremy (Melissa), Robyn (Emily), Amber-lea, Allison (Brian), Lindsay (David), Simon, Travis (Amber) and Alicia (Lawrence). Great-grandmother of Jane, Isabella, Daisy and Margot. Faye is survived by her brother Bill (Pat) Dawkins and sister Diane (the late Bill) Spielvogel. A private funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Acton. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. If desired, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church-Ladies Aid or the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 197-Legion Ladies Auxiliary would be appreciated by her family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
