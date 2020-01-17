|
KIRKLAND, Doris Rosena (nee Laing) Of Guelph, passed away at age 89 on Friday, January 10, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Ed Kirkland and their beloved son Darryl Kirkland. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Emma and Joshua and her daughter-in-law, Christine. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, www.wallcustance.com. At Doris's request a private ceremony will be held in the spring. A tree will be planted in memory of Doris R. Kirkland in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020