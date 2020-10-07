Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Eugene Cameron (2019). Loved mother of Alexander (Valerie) Cameron. Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late George and Florence Harwood. The family extends their heart felt thanks to all her friends and neighbours who helped her in times of need. A private family service will be held at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph (519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
). Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Doris's notice. Memorial contributions to Calvary Baptist Church would be appreciated.