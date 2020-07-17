Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in her 80th year. She was born on April 26, 1941 in Brampton, Ontario. Beloved wife of 59 years to Charles "Chuck" Parr. Loved mother of Rhonda Beatty (the late Brian, 2015), Cliff Parr (Jackie Brown-Parr) and the late Allen Parr (2018). Loving daughter of Annie Malcolm and the late Fred Genoe (1990). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Kirk), Jason (Lisa), Aaron, Luke, Samantha and the late Heather. Great-grandmother of Carter, Bella and Hudson. Dear sister of Nancy Cherry (the late Bill, 2018), Dianne Lawson (Gord), Harold Genoe (Lynn), Marlene Boudreau (Tim), Roseanne Beaupre (Rod) and Ronnie Genoe (Brenda). Predeceased by her brother-in-law George (1989). Will be sadly missed by her aunts, and her many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Dorothy's notice. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society or the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Dorothy A. Parr in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.