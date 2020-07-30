1/1
Dorothy Margaret WORTH
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Dorothy Margaret (nee Hosgood), in her 85th year, was the beloved wife of Ronald. She was the dear mother of Jane, Linda (Rick) Klarner and Carolyn (Brian) Glutek. Dorothy is remembered by 16 grandchildren and by nine great-grandchildren. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) or condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
