Passed away peacefully at Strathcona LTC, Mount Forest, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Hugh Keith. Loved mother of Beverly Taylor (the late Chris) of Guelph and Brenda Keith (Paul Dunk) of Texas. Proud grandmother of Sarah, Jordan, Mark, and Scott; great grandmother of Kaylee and Mya. Dear Sister of Linda Ternan (Tim) of Waterloo and the late Robert MacDonald (Kathy) of Mount Forest. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by many dear friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Strathcona LTC for their exceptional care and compassion shown to their mother. Cremation has taken place with private inurnment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions to Heart & Stroke 416-489-7111 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.