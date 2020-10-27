Passed away suddenly, at the Guelph General Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Dorothy Vera (nee Habermehl) Seifried, in her 83rd year, was the beloved wife of Wilbert James Seifried. She was the dear mother of Kathy (John) Rukavina, Kim (Craig) McDonald and the late Jeff (2005). Fondly remembered by Linda. Dorothy was the loving Grandma/Nana of Nadia, Mikayla, Jonathan, Jenna, Taylor and Zachary. She is survived by her sister Muriel Habermehl. Dorothy was predeceased by her brother Leonard and by her sisters Marlene, Eleanor and Florence. A private family service was held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity on one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to _www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com