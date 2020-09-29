1/1
Douglas Charles M.S.M. BRIDGE
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife and best friend of 60 years Rose Marie (Sorbara) 2011. Douglas will be sadly missed by his sisters Lois Campion (Jack), Linda McCreary (Bob) and Donna Kramp (Ed). Predeceased by his sisters Helen Bridge (1994) and Shirley Burrows (2013) and Brother-in-law Jack Burrows (2016). Also predeceased by his mother Margaret (Gammie) (1971) and father Melville (1977). He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews and countless friends and business associates, the Carere Family and the Sorbara family. Douglas was a well known and respected businessman. He was co-owner of Guelph City Realty Ltd. with Chester Carere for many years. His fundraising talents were instrumental in making the River Run Centre a reality and he was honoured by many awards including The Meritorious Service Medal presented by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson, Govenor General of Canada (2004) and the Golden Jubilee Medal. A private family service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph, Ontario, N1G 4X9. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be determined. A special thanks to the staff at the Guelph General Hospital, Hospice Wellington and Closing the Gap. Memorial donations may be made in Douglas's name to Hospice Wellington, the Guelph General Hospital, the River Run Centre or a charity of your choice.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
