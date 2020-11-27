1/
Douglas Edward RICHARDSON
1955-12-31 - 2020-11-23
{ "" }
It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved brother Doug at his home in Guelph, Ontario surrounded by the love of family and close friends. Dear son of John and Barbara (predeceased) brother of Beverly Forget (Marcel) of Thornbury and David Richardson of Sudbury. You might have met Doug at Consumer's Distributing, Richardson Vending or The Brick - if so you met a kind and honest man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him including friends at the Elora Road Social Club. Cremation and private Celebration of Life.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
