Douglas Herbert Tuck
1928 - 2020
Of St. Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (Duffy) Tuck and dearly loved father of Graham Tuck (Kathy) of California, Carol Greer (Chuck) of Michigan and Sandra Alblas (Art) of St. Thomas. Much loved grandfather of Anthony (Brenna) and Rachel (Jeremy) and great-grandfather of Alegra, Avynne and Aurora "Zoe". Dear brother of Bernard Tuck (Pauline) and the late Gwen Tuck. Sadly missed by a number of nieces and nephews. Douglas was born in England on December 27, 1928, the son of Clarence Buyers and Edith (Buyers) Tuck. He was a retired farmer. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held Friday. Interment to follow in South Park Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Interment
South Park Cemetery
MAY
1
Service
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home Ltd.
45 Elgin St.
St. Thomas, ON N5R 3L9
519-631-0850
