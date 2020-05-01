Of St. Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (Duffy) Tuck and dearly loved father of Graham Tuck (Kathy) of California, Carol Greer (Chuck) of Michigan and Sandra Alblas (Art) of St. Thomas. Much loved grandfather of Anthony (Brenna) and Rachel (Jeremy) and great-grandfather of Alegra, Avynne and Aurora "Zoe". Dear brother of Bernard Tuck (Pauline) and the late Gwen Tuck. Sadly missed by a number of nieces and nephews. Douglas was born in England on December 27, 1928, the son of Clarence Buyers and Edith (Buyers) Tuck. He was a retired farmer. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held Friday. Interment to follow in South Park Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.



