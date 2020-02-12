|
Passed away peacefully February 6, 2020, having lived his life with an immeasurable love and a timeless smile that brought joy to all the lives he touched. Beloved son of Kenneth (2018) and Irene Milne, brother to Christopher (Debbie), Amanda (Edward) and uncle of Taylor, Kyle, Liam and Rory. He leaves behind many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins and countless individuals of extended family through Holody Home and Community Living. Douglas lived his life's journey with an inextinguishable spark. Paving the way by example with his ever-present parents advocating within Community Living. From the beginnings of Sunnydale School and Priory Park to the elevated status of "Rock Star" by the students and faculty of John F. Ross CVI. Doug spent several of his summers at Camp Bellwood. He was a proud cub scout, avid bowler, swimmer with the Special Olympics and music/theatre enthusiast. Douglas overcame many challenges throughout his life. By example, he taught us patience and compassion. His sharp wit, unique sense of humour was known to all by a devilish giggle and twinkle in his eye taught us to laugh and live each moment to its fullest. His capacity to love taught us acceptance to all without question. The loss of "Our Douglas" is resounding. Thank you, Douglas. You brought light and love to everyone you touched. You will be forever loved in return. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Doug's life at the Gilchrist Chapel - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, on Friday, February 21st, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Guelph Wellington Community Living would be appreciated by Douglas's family. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020