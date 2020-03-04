|
Peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Norfolk Manor in Guelph, at the age of 92. Doug was reunited with his beloved wife Marlene (2018). Dear father of Ken (Stephanie Smith). Proud grandfather of Kaitlyn and Curtis Dawkins. Doug will be missed by his brother in law Keith (Rosemary) Black as well as his nephew John (Eva) Black and great-nephews Patrick, Eric, Henry and Lenny Black. Survived by nieces Carol Lucas and Mary Stokes and nephew Bill Diamond. He will be fondly remembered by friends and staff at Norfolk Manor and citizens of Acton where he volunteered at Meals on Wheels and Acton Community Services. Doug worked at P.L. Robertson in Milton for 27 years, following his early years farming in Nassagaweya Township where he was born and raised. The family will receive friends at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A private interment will take place at Everton Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Acton Food Share would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020