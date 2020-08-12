Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, in her 103rd year, with her daughters by her side. Cherished wife for 75 years of the late Charles Muller (2011). Together they had three children: Joanne Huth (Bud), Carol Myhill (Tom), Ted Muller (Judy Stewart); ten grandchildren: Lori (Bruce), Kathryn (Dean), Wendy (John), Sandra, Jonathan (Gaelyne), Lisa (Bob), Susan (Frank), Tara (Mike), Aaron, Kendra (Dustin); twenty-five great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She was an avid painter and amateur photographer with the Fergus Camera Club, as expert knitter, and long-time member of the First Baptist Church Choir. Her family attributes her longevity to daily exercise, including long walks with her husband, Chuck. A loving homemaker, whose cherry pies and Christmas puddings were the highlight of family gatherings. Our family would like to thank the wonderful team at Riverside Glen, Nichol Neighbourhood, for their great care and compassion. A special thanks to Stephanie for arranging the many video calls with Grandma during the Covid-19 pandemic. A private service will be held to celebrate Edith's life. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Edith's notice. Memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church, Guelph or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Edith M. Muller in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.