|
|
Passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Ted Steffler, age 84 years, beloved husband of the late Thelma Jane (Sally) (nee Thatcher) Steffler. Dear father of Karen (Mike) Kupferschmidt, Mark (Cheryl) Steffler and Scott (Laura) Steffler. Cherished papa of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother Carl and sister-in-law Sharon and predeceased by sister Elaine (Lloyd), sister-in-law Bev and brother James. Ted was a long time employee with the City of Guelph as a supervisor of the drafting and surveying department. He was also a proud usher for over 40 years at the Basilica of Our Lady. His family received friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass was celebrated at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with burial at Marymount Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Ted's memory made to the Church of Our Lady Building Fund, Mt. Sinai Hospital Foundation or Fighting Blindness Canada would be appreciated by his family.