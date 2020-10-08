Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital, Guelph, on Thursday, October 1st in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Miller. Loving mother of Bob of Guelph, Ben and his wife Susan of Port Elgin and Sarah and her husband David Miller of London. Edna will be sadly missed and remembered by her grandchildren Frances (Kerry), Rob (Jennifer), Peter, Kendra, Courtney (John), Martha (Scott) and Thomas. Survived by her sisters-in-law, Islay Chappell and Leny Miller and by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Sarah and by her siblings Pearl, Roy, Florence, Marie, Eva and John. A private family service was held at the Gilchrist Chapel, McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, Guelph, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Expressions of Remembrance may be made to the Knox Presbyterian Church, Guelph or to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
