Of Guelph, passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre with his family by his side on Monday, February 10, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Pinke, 1990). Loved father of Mark Clarke (Cindy), Lori Clarke and Cheryl Clarke (David). Loving grandpa of Dina Clarke, Andrea Comini (Pete) and Connor Cooper. Adoring great grandpa to Domenic and Natalia Comini. Dear brother of Margaret Holtzhauer (Mitchell), Jack Clarke (Janette), and June Tedesco. Brother-in-law of Gordon Schneider, Marlene Hopkins and Joyce Henry. Dear friend of the late Shirley Mitchell. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Stella (nee Foster), his siblings William Clarke (Ida) and Robert Clarke, and siblings-in-law Earle Pinke, Harold Mitchell, Chris Holtzhauer, Bob Hopkins, Jack Henry and Geraldine Schneider. Will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ted started his bricklaying career at age 15. With over 50 years of dedicated service to the Guelph community, he was always reminiscing about his work on the Guelph General Hospital, Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the University of Guelph. Ted had an infectious smile that would light up a room and make anyone feel welcome. He had a special way with animals and they were drawn to his calm and gentle demeanor. Most of all, Ted loved his family. He was proud of our accomplishments and showed his support in any way he could. He is going to be so dearly missed, but we find comfort in knowing he's at peace. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Guelph General Hospital, in particular Lindsay Page, Freeport Hospital's Dr. Michael Koke, and the staff at St. Joseph's Palliative Care Unit and Riverside Glen. Friends will be received at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph on Thursday, February 13 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, February 14 from noon-1 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 pm. Reception to follow in the Wall-Custance Family Reception Centre. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. Memorial contributions to the or the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Edward F. (Ted) Clarke in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020