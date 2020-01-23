|
Passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital at the age of 82 years. Harry was the beloved husband of Ruth Anne (nee Dolby). He was the proud father of Monica Moyer, Janetta Valeriotte (Paul), Jacqueline Murphy (Chris), David Moyer (Ferlita) and the late Kathrine Moyer. Cherished grandfather of Chandra, Scott, Sara, Kylie and Ken and Sabrina. Sadly missed by his great-grandchildren. Harry was the dear brother of Diane McGimsie (Bruce), John (Doris), Claire (Pam), Earl (Rose), Wilford (Lila), Gary and the late Leonard. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, January 22 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Thursday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Society. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020