Passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 peacefully at his home in Guelph, Ontario in his 82nd year. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Haugen, and his children, Edwin, Eric and Elke; his grandchildren, Menitza, Nicolas, Thalia, Ariana and Armando. He worked in the non-destructive testing industry nationally and internationally for over 60 years. He founded his company Kodiak Quality Control Ltd. in 1979. He was a good husband, father and friend. His generosity extended to innumerable people and causes. A memorial reception will be held at the Residences of St. Joseph's lounge on Sunday, January 19th at 2 p.m. The address is 401 Edinburgh Rd. N., Guelph, ON N1H 0A5. Pursuant to his wishes, expressions of sympathy only please. Neither flowers or donations of any kind are required. A tree will be planted in memory of Edwin F. Haugen in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020