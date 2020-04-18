|
Of Guelph, passed away at the Guelph General Hospital on April 13, 2020, in her 94th year. May leaves her much loved son Dr. Howard J. Scrimgeour of Guelph. She will be sadly missed by her in-laws Mona (Scrimgeour) and Alec Geddes of Dundee, Scotland, and many nieces and nephews in the U.K. Also, her extended family Simon and Beth Leibovitz and grandsons Gavin and Ben. She was predeceased by husband Harry (2006); sister Irene McDonald of Leeds, England (2019), and brother Derek Peck (1978). She enjoyed a long career as a secretary, with AVRO Aircraft, Etobicoke Board of Education, and Wellington County Board of Education, prior to her retirement in 1986. She volunteered as secretary of the Guelph Lawn Bowling Club (1994-2000), and as the pianist at the Village of Riverside Glen (2004-2012). Cremation has taken place and a visitation and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be forwarded to the family via the funeral website below May's notice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington or a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020