Passed away peacefully December 25, 2019 at Riverside Glen in her 96 year. Edythe was the dear wife of Lloyd (1975), loving mother of Robin (1957), Ted (Kellie) and Lesley. Dear grandmother of Nicholas, Stephanie, and Jacob. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law Myrna Knapp of St. Thomas. Predeceased by her brothers George, Chuck and Burt Knapp, and sister Trudy Howard. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Edie spent her working life in the banking industry. After she retired she volunteered for 25 years with The Women's Auxillary at the Guelph General Hospital. The family want to send their gratitude to Riverside Glen for the wonderful care Edythe received. A celebration of life will be held for Edythe in the spring.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
