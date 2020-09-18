Beloved and devoted mother to Julie Morgan (Marilyn) and Keith (Mary). Honorary Gran (Huggy) to Michael and Karen and their children, Emily, Colin, Sara and Ryan. They adored her as a true grandmother. Survived by her brother-in-law Don Kennedy. Mom was the last surviving sibling of Doreen Kennedy, Harold (June) Riley and Betty (David) Nagy. Beloved aunt to eight nieces and nephews. Extended thanks to the staff of the Village of Riverside Glen, where Mom resided the last four years. Thanks to all for their love and dedication. Special thanks to Mary H. who was a big part of Mom's life the last three years. Many family issues or Village concerns were discussed and resolved over a cup of tea and a sweet. Appreciation sent to the nursing staff (Maggie and Christa) of the 7th floor of the Guelph General Hospital for the compassionate care through this difficult time. Mom loved her gardens on Cedar Street and every opportunity to share in cottage life. She was also an avid curler and bridge player. She loved the theater and company of good friends. A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. followed by a private service at 2 p.m. at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Eleanor's notice. Family will host a private reception at 20 Omar St. Guelph. Memorial contributions to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Eleanor Morgan in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.