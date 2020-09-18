1/2
Eleanor MORGAN
1928-11-07 - 2020-09-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved and devoted mother to Julie Morgan (Marilyn) and Keith (Mary). Honorary Gran (Huggy) to Michael and Karen and their children, Emily, Colin, Sara and Ryan. They adored her as a true grandmother. Survived by her brother-in-law Don Kennedy. Mom was the last surviving sibling of Doreen Kennedy, Harold (June) Riley and Betty (David) Nagy. Beloved aunt to eight nieces and nephews. Extended thanks to the staff of the Village of Riverside Glen, where Mom resided the last four years. Thanks to all for their love and dedication. Special thanks to Mary H. who was a big part of Mom's life the last three years. Many family issues or Village concerns were discussed and resolved over a cup of tea and a sweet. Appreciation sent to the nursing staff (Maggie and Christa) of the 7th floor of the Guelph General Hospital for the compassionate care through this difficult time. Mom loved her gardens on Cedar Street and every opportunity to share in cottage life. She was also an avid curler and bridge player. She loved the theater and company of good friends. A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. followed by a private service at 2 p.m. at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Eleanor's notice. Family will host a private reception at 20 Omar St. Guelph. Memorial contributions to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Eleanor Morgan in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved