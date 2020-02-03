|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Hector Proulx at the age of 89, on January 15th, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Aurore Proulx. Predeceased by sisters Lucille, Carmen and Isabelle and brother Gerald. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from CN Rail in 1989 after 42 years of service. This left him more time to enjoy what he loved best, being out in nature. There were lots of stories about blueberry picking and cutting wood with his friend Guy Gagnon. We know he is smiling now as he sits in a field of blue picking blueberries that were, as he used to say, "As big as your thumb." Thank you to the staff and residents of Riverside Glen for the care and friendship you showed him during his time in Guelph. Thanks to the paramedics, nurses and doctors of Guelph General Hospital for their compassion and words of comfort. A memorial service and interment will take place in Capreol, Ontario with the date to be announced later.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020