More Obituaries for Elisabeth ZUERN
Elisabeth ZUERN

Elisabeth ZUERN Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elisabeth Zuern on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Humber River Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Paul Zuern (2000) devoted Mother to the late Guenther (d. 2020) (Heather), John, Lindy (John) and Richard. Oma will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Jessica, Jacob, Marshall (Hilary), Shanon (Lisa) Inoa and great-granddaughter Neveah. The family would like to acknowledge and express our heartfelt gratitude to Marshall (grandson) who stayed by his grandmother's bedside for her last remaining days providing on-going comfort and care until her passing. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020
