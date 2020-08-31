1/
Elizabeth Margaret McCann
Passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital, at the age of 86 years. She was the loving and proud mother of Heather Gregory (Mark) and Peter McCann (Christa). Cherished 'Grandma Betty' of Andrew (Judith) and Adam. She will be greatly missed by her many friends at her Waterloo Avenue apartment building. An outdoor gathering to celebrate her life will be held on the grounds of 358 Waterloo Avenue on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (please bring a chair if able). Please understand that we will be following social distancing protocols due to COVID-19 and masks are required. We ask that you do not attend if you are feeling unwell or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and further ask that you respect the direction of the funeral home staff. Private burial of cremated remains will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kitchener. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Guelph Humane Society. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
