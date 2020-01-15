|
|
Of Guelph, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Patrick Weadick for 65 years. Cherished mother of Kelly and her husband David Forshaw, Stephen Weadick, Kevin Weadick, Jodi and her husband Peter Gemin. Loving grandmother of Jason, Jessica, Kristie, Jordan, Amber, Rachael and Ryan. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Lily Davison and brother Rodney Davison. Molly will truly be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. In honour of Molly's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020