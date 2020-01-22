Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen RUMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Marshall (Eleanor) RUMBLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully, in her 88th year, with her family by her side, at the Guelph General Hospital, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Eleanor Rumble was the beloved wife of the late Jack. She was the dear mother of John, Agnes and Stephen and she was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter Mary Elizabeth Bolger and by her grandson John Clark. Special thanks to Dr. Naeem and nurses Jennie and Leigh-Ann and the 5East staff at the Guelph General Hospital as well as the caring staff at Stone Lodge Retirement Residence. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. and on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -