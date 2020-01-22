|
Passed away peacefully, in her 88th year, with her family by her side, at the Guelph General Hospital, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Eleanor Rumble was the beloved wife of the late Jack. She was the dear mother of John, Agnes and Stephen and she was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter Mary Elizabeth Bolger and by her grandson John Clark. Special thanks to Dr. Naeem and nurses Jennie and Leigh-Ann and the 5East staff at the Guelph General Hospital as well as the caring staff at Stone Lodge Retirement Residence. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. and on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020