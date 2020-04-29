|
In Memory of Elva Janice Carrolyn Milne (Smart) 1943-2020 Passed away on April 23, 2020 at the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, in her 78th year. Predeceased by her husband Harvey in 2006. Lovingly remembered by her children Paul Milne of Calgary and Julie (Oscar) Chavez of Calgary. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Brock, Kaitlyn and John. Survived by her sister Helen Howe of Guelph. Predeceased by her brother Barrie (1997), mother Wilhelmine (2013) and father Edwin (2014). Janice will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Donations can be made to effecthope.org (The Leprosy Mission Canada) which is a Christian mission that connects like-minded Canadians to people suffering in isolation from debilitating diseases.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020