Long time resident of Guelph/Eramosa Township, passed away at Wellington Hospice on April 11, 2020, in his 96th year. Elwood shared 65 years of marriage with his sweetheart, Lois Marie Tosh nee Coulter. He was a loving father to Gordon and wife Wilma Tosh, Susan Tosh and husband Len Zaifman and Robert Tosh and Darlene Elsie. Elwood continued his love of the land after he left his farm near Rockwood in his large garden at Marden. He worked for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation for 27 years, plowing snow in the winter and maintaining the highways in the summer. Elwood and Lois enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights with the Harmony Club in Eden Mills. He was a long-time member of Trinity United Church. His wood working projects raised funds for many charities and are special in our families' homes. Dad, your work is done. He was an inspiration to his grandchildren, Marilyn Kralt, Jennifer Gleva, Ben Tinholt, Mischa Kavin, Nikolas Rukavina, Noah Zaifman, Micheal Tosh, Scott Tosh and great-grandchildren. He was a loyal brother to Mary Tosh, Margaret Skerritt, Beatrice Bell, Jean Early, Thelma Beaver, Mildred Norrish and brother-in-law of Tom McGladrey, Kenneth Beaver, Evelyn Tosh, Doris Tosh. He was predeceased by sister Aileen Hattle and brothers Cliff, Norman and Tom Tosh, brothers-in-law Harold Buchan, Charlie Hattle, Gordon Skerritt, Bill Bell, Don Early, Ian Norrish, as well as sisters-in-law Mary Tosh and Jean McGladrey. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be forwarded to the family via the funeral home website below Elwood's notice. A Service of Celebration and Remembrance will take place when times allow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Wellington Hospice, Trinity United Church or a would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Elwood W. Tosh in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020