Passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on September 7th, 2020, at Emma's Memory-Care Unit, Arbour Trails Retirement Home, Guelph, Ontario, at the age of 89.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Mona Lall, sons Ronald (Carole Loftin) Gerard (Andrea Horton) and will always be "Pappa"

to his beloved grandson, Nathan. He was the brother of Harmoon ("Poonchoon"), Deodath, Ruby, Ramdeo ("Bates"), Mohan ("Pang"), Dominic, and Dolly. Pre-deceased by parents Rosie and Jagwah Lall, and brothers Samantha ("Pere"), Harran ("Sonny"), and Hardeo ("Bhola"). He was the beloved "Uncle Bridge" to over 100 nieces and nephews.



Emerson was born in Curepe, Trinidad. He, very early and clearly, showed an inclination to pursue what would become a life-long passion for education. His academic qualifications and skills resulted in his selection as a teaching apprentice or "student monitor" at the young age of 14. He successfully completed his apprenticeship and examination programme over a 10 year period. During this time, he regularly cycled, crisply attired in a starched and pressed white shirt and tie, almost 25km a day, to-and-from, Curepe and neighbouring Charlieville village to teach.

He later gained admission to, and attended, the prestigious Naparima Teachers' Training College, in San Fernando, Trinidad, from 1955-56, where he completed his training and attained his Teaching Certificate. Emerson and Mona met at Naparima in 1955 and were married in Trinidad, December, 1957.



From 1957 to 1967, Emerson taught at Caroni Presbyterian School in Caroni, Trinidad. In 1967, Emerson and Mona, along with their two young sons, made the courageous decision to leave their established lives in Trinidad and immigrate to Guelph. That first winter in Canada, seeing snow for the first time and surviving bone-chilling cold, will always be memorable!

Together, Emerson and Mona began their Canadian teaching careers at Brisbane Public School in Brisbane, Ontario, remaining there for five years until 1972. Always striving to improve his own educational credentials, and not having had the opportunity to attend university in Trinidad, Emerson forfeited numerous summer holidays to attend Waterloo Lutheran University (now Wilfrid Laurier) where he attained his BA (Geography and Sociology) in 1972. Later, he attained an MA (Education) from the University of Virginia in 1976. During those summers of continuing education, Emerson met and formed life-long friendships with teachers who had also emigrated from "the islands" and were, similarly, pursuing advanced education during their summers.



In 1972, Emerson began teaching at John McCrae Public School in Guelph.

There, he enthusiastically taught Grade 5 for eighteen successful and memorable years, until his retirement in 1990. During those "McCrae-years", Emerson left an indelible impact on many of the students he taught and on the staff with whom he worked. His "no-nonsense"

approach, unwavering dedication and his personal desire to impart knowledge and life-long skills, earned him the respect of students, staff and parents. He will be particularly remembered for his year-end tradition of providing Mona's home-made, churned-in-class, coconut ice-cream. Ever the teacher, this class party was actually an opportunity to teach the science of thermodynamics, geography of the West Indies and the cultural traditions of Trinidad and the Caribbean islands, as well as enjoying good food.....all frozen into a memorable event for his students.



During his youth and as a young father in Trinidad, Emerson enjoyed fishing outings to mountain rivers with "the Boys" - an esteemed group of teaching companions who would remain life-long friends even after dispersing around the globe. He and his friends would swim into deep pools to catch or spear fish, followed by a riverbank "cook" over an open fire, accompanied by a few drinks. In later years, a newly-acquired white Ford Cortina would be packed-up to spend memorable and care-free weekends at the beach with Mona, Ron, Gerry, extended family and friends. There, local fishermen could count on Emerson's help to pull the seine net to shore. He would always return with fresh fish, from which Mona would craft tasty fish-stew. When the moon was full he and his friends, flashlights in-hand, would wander into the mangroves to catch blue crabs for the curry-pot the next day.



In retirement, Emerson led a full and active life. A highlight was the arrival of Nathan, his beloved and only grandchild, to whom he was totally devoted. Nathan and "Pappa" shared a special bond and precious family-time was spent at the cottage and on several trips to the Dominican Republic, where Emerson doted over Nathan, doing whatever he requested.

Nothing was ever too-much for Pappa. In many ways Nathan's arrival provided the perfect antidote to the challenging previous four years during which Emerson was diagnosed and underwent treatment for prostate cancer. Fortunately, he was successful with his fight and remained cancer-free for the remainder of his life.



Ever the perfectionist, Emerson, along with Mona, spent many afternoons tending their extensive and beautiful gardens. Until his Alzheimer's diagnosis and ultimate loss of his driving license, mornings were often spent doing multiple-hour workouts at the "Y". This gym-time was also an important and therapeutic antidote during his cancer recovery and remained and important part of his daily ritual long afterward. But not wanting to be far-removed from teaching, Emerson also volunteered to tutor children of friends and relatives who needed extra assistance. He also gave English lessons to recent immigrants. He learned to speak Spanish prior to a long-planned four-month trip to visit his brother Bhola, who resided in Venezuela and who Emerson hadn't seen in decades. Emerson and Mona also made highly-anticipated, extended winter visits to Holgin, Cuba.

There, they enjoyed the company of family and their friends from Maple, Ontario, as well as their Cuban "family", consisting of hotel staff and workers who lovingly assisted and watched-over them on numerous visits.

Other memorable occasions included family trips to Sannibel Island, France and Spain. There were also several trips back to Trinidad to visit friends and relatives. These trips "home" were always highly-anticipated and nostalgic, bringing back wonderful memories of their lives before immigrating to Canada.



Cremation has already taken place, and due to COVID restrictions, Emerson's family intends to have a full Celebration of Emerson's Life at a future date and time, yet to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. Please go to the funeral home website to leave condolences for the family.



Mona, Gerry and Ron and the entire Lall family would sincerely like to thank all of the PSW's and staff who assisted Emerson while he was cared-for at home and later as a resident in Emma's Memory-Care Unit at Arbour Trails. Your efforts and compassion were greatly appreciated by Emerson and his entire family.



In keeping with Emerson's life-long passion and commitment to education, memorial donations can be made to: Action Read Community Literacy Centre of Guelph.



"Do your best, and leave the rest.....

It will come right, some day or night"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store