EMERSON BRIDGE LALL
1930 - 2020
The Lall family would like to acknowledge, with gratitude, all those who reached out to us through personal conversations and phone calls, expressing compassion and comfort, on Emerson's recent passing. We would also like extend our sincere thanks to those who sent food, flowers, cards and donations, or in any other way showed us kindness, care and concern on our recent loss. Your thoughtfulness and acts of kindness are very much appreciated and will always be remembered and cherished. With grateful hearts, Mona, Ron (Carole), Gerry (Andrea) and Nathan Lall

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. He was a wonderful man who left a lasting impression on me. He was such a wonderful teacher and human being. He will be missed but always remembered.
Stewart McWade
Student
October 11, 2020
I would like to send our condolences to the Lall family. Both my husband and I had Mr. Lall for grade 5 at John McCrae school. Both of us have great memories but for me - He was the best teacher that I ever had. He will be missed by all that knew him. Barb (Monkhouse) and Kirk Piper
Barbara Piper
Student
