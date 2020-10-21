The Lall family would like to acknowledge, with gratitude, all those who reached out to us through personal conversations and phone calls, expressing compassion and comfort, on Emerson's recent passing. We would also like extend our sincere thanks to those who sent food, flowers, cards and donations, or in any other way showed us kindness, care and concern on our recent loss. Your thoughtfulness and acts of kindness are very much appreciated and will always be remembered and cherished. With grateful hearts, Mona, Ron (Carole), Gerry (Andrea) and Nathan Lall



