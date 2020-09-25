1/1
Emilio STRADIOTTO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Emilio Stradiotto passed away peacefully with his family by his side at The Elliott Community, Guelph on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Mary (née Campagnolo) for 62 years. Loving father of David (Caralyn Kelly) and Judith (Craig Fields) and cherished grandfather of Matthew, Emily and Michael. Emilio is also survived by his siblings Irene, Pasquale, Maria, Placido (Marissa), Sostene (Teresina), Sereno (Anna), and Elsa. He is predeceased by his father Luigi, mother Chiara Giuditta (Tedesco), step-mother Luigia (Franco) and infant sister Mercedes. Emilio will be truly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends in Canada and Italy. Emilio came to Canada as a young immigrant at the age of 17. He started a lifelong career in construction first as a carpenter and he continued to establish his life in his new country. He met and married Mary, and they raised a family. He enjoyed many of the traditional Italian past times including making wine, cooking and having a large summer garden with fresh produce. Emilio always enjoyed having a good meal in the company of family and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Emilio's caregivers at The Elliott Community; we truly appreciate your kindness and compassion. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph. A private service was held in the funeral home chapel. Cremation to follow. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved