Mr. Emilio Stradiotto passed away peacefully with his family by his side at The Elliott Community, Guelph on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Mary (née Campagnolo) for 62 years. Loving father of David (Caralyn Kelly) and Judith (Craig Fields) and cherished grandfather of Matthew, Emily and Michael. Emilio is also survived by his siblings Irene, Pasquale, Maria, Placido (Marissa), Sostene (Teresina), Sereno (Anna), and Elsa. He is predeceased by his father Luigi, mother Chiara Giuditta (Tedesco), step-mother Luigia (Franco) and infant sister Mercedes. Emilio will be truly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends in Canada and Italy. Emilio came to Canada as a young immigrant at the age of 17. He started a lifelong career in construction first as a carpenter and he continued to establish his life in his new country. He met and married Mary, and they raised a family. He enjoyed many of the traditional Italian past times including making wine, cooking and having a large summer garden with fresh produce. Emilio always enjoyed having a good meal in the company of family and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Emilio's caregivers at The Elliott Community; we truly appreciate your kindness and compassion. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph. A private service was held in the funeral home chapel. Cremation to follow. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or to a charity of the donor's choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com