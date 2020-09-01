Passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Emily was the beloved wife of the late Ugo Anthony Bolzon (October 15, 2012). She is survived by her sons Gregory (Melanie) and Bradley (Evelyne). Emily is remembered by her brother Eric Ostrander (Deborah), and was predeceased by her siblings Sylvester ('Ves'), Ida, Dorothy, Frances, Edna, Fred, Frank and Linda. Emily will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Emily was a warm and caring person. Her welcoming smile and hospitality will be remembered fondly by friends and family. Cremation and a private interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Emily to Wellington Terrace, and would be appreciated by the family. (Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home, 474 Charles Allan Way, Fergus, ON, N1M 0A1, onlineforms.wellington.ca
