Erke Hermina VanDRIEL

It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of their mom Erke on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lapointe-Fisher Nursing Home in Guelph in her 80th year. She has gone to be with her beloved husband Henk (2017). Loving mom to Audrey (Keith) McNorton, Marcia VanDriel, Andy (Jennifer) VanDriel. She was a proud Oma/grandma to Jennifer McNorton, Sara (Dustin) Harrietha, Laura McNorton, Kevin VanDriel (Jamie Morris), Lena, Bevin, Gabriel, Kendra, Angie, Colton, Callum VanDriel. Predeceased by granddaughter Sofia (2017). Great-Oma to Lydia McNorton. Loved sister-in-law of Jean (Bill, 2009) Verhagen, Sandra (Jim) Henley (Ralph Verhagen, 1997). Loved sister-in-law of Winnie (John, 2012) VanderLee, John (Lucy) VanDriel, (Jennie, 2014) Ron Winch. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and their families in Canada and the USA. Predeceased by nephew Scott Verhagen (1989), great-nephew Jack Verhagen (2016). Predeceased by her parents Roelof (1993) and Artje (1972) Verhagen. A huge thank you to the staff, nurses, doctors and PSWs at Lapointe-Fisher Nursing Home for the care they gave Mom during the last nine weeks. The staff, nurses at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus. We are very thankful for the care you gave Mom. A huge thank you to all the PSW workers from Closing the Gap, Care Partners and Peace of Mind who came and assisted Mom when she was still at home. At Mom's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Spring interment at Johnson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, War Amps of Canada, or Groves Memorial Hospital. A tree will be planted in memory of Erke H. VanDriel in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
