Ernest Edward (Ted) WIFFEN
1932-01-25 - 2020-07-09
Son of the late Harry Ernest and the late Helen Wiffen. Brother of Anna Joyce and her husband Jim. Husband of Joan Margaret (McCrindle) Wiffen for 62 years. Father of Gregory and Christopher (both deceased), Janice (Wiffen) Schweizer and David and his wife Diane. Grandfather of Kristy, Andrew, Scott and Courtney and great-grandfather of Max. Survived also by nieces and nephews. Ted was a graduate of Oakville Trafalgar High School and the Ontario Agricultural College, class of 1954, where he was honoured to be class president in his senior year. After brief careers with Canada Agriculture and WIPP Pest Control, he retired from Dow Chemical after a long and interesting career in research in Sarnia and sales in Saskatoon. He will be fondly remembered for his love of long drives, exploring Canada, and reading every historical plaque he came across! He was also an avid photographer and would entertain the family for hours (and hours) with his slide shows. His passion for gardening has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. His family would like to thank the staff at Arbour Trails and the nurses and doctors at Guelph General Hospital for their compassionate care. At Ted's request, there will be no memorial service and a private family internment service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
