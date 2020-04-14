|
At Queen's Garden Long Term Care on April 10, 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Mehi (1998). Loving mother of Susan, Robert, Kenneth, James and Nancy. Cherished grandmother of Bryan, Kevin, Sarah, Madeleine, Valerie, Rachel, and Alexandra and great-grandmother of George and Conor. Ethel graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Toronto. She sang professionally with the Leslie Bell Singers, and for many years was the organist and choir director at Holy Angels Church in Toronto. Later, she attended Holy Rosary Church in Guelph. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass, Celebration of Life gathering, and the interment of ashes will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, a donation to the MS Society or to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020