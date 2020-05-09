"Bud" passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the age of 90 yrs., holding the hand of his beloved wife and soulmate Gloria. They were married for over 65 years and had a wonderful life together and lived in Guelph for 51 yrs. He had put up a brave battle fighting the Covid-19 virus and passed at the Cambridge Memorial hospital. Lovingly remembered and will be greatly missed by his children Debbie (Dave), Rick (Cathy) and Jeff. Dearly loved and adored by his grandchildren Jessica (Joel), Jeremy (Penny), Shannon, Erika, Melissa & Tara. So greatly loved and known as "Great-Poppy" to Luke, Jake & Owen. Affectionately loved as Poppa to Cara & Caleigh. Bud was pre-deceased by his parents Edward & Alice and sisters Lilian, Mable, Gwen & Jean. He was "Uncle Bud" to many nieces & nephews, and was a favorite uncle to many. A dear and cherished friend to all that knew him. Bud was an avid sports enthusiast and was one of the founding members of the Guelph Minor Football Association. Born in London, ON, he also served in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1958 until 1963 in the rank of Corporal. He was instrumental in helping design the Avro Arrow plane while he was in the Air Force. In his later years, he worked and retired after 22 yrs from NCR in Waterloo. Was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion-Guelph and received a Long Service Award as a Commissionaire for 14 years. He enjoyed sports, traveling, camping, fishing and telling great funny stories. Bud was devoted and loved his family, had the best sense of humor and was "one of the good guys." He believed in Family, Integrity, Gratitude and Loyalty and being a good friend as his motto. Our Family Tree has lost a big branch but has left many new leaves to blossom and grow in his remembrance. A wonderful man is at peace now and will be forever missed. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. Donations to the Kidney Foundation will be greatly appreciated by the family. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 9, 2020.