Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Bayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Bayne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Bayne Obituary
The family of Evelyn Bayne would like to thank our Aunt Shirley, our family and friends for all their kindness and support during this difficult time. We would also like to express our appreciation to the staff at Memory Gardens, and to Brianne for officiating. A special thank you to Travis for the wonderful eulogy, to Tanya for all of the beautiful flower arrangements, and to the pallbearers Jason, Peter, Darrin, Travis, Michael and Vic - Gram would have been very proud of all of them. The family would also like to thank everyone for their cards, online condolences and memorial donations. A sincere thank you from the Bayne, Jones, Pringle, and Blum families.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -