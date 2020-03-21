|
|
The family of Evelyn Bayne would like to thank our Aunt Shirley, our family and friends for all their kindness and support during this difficult time. We would also like to express our appreciation to the staff at Memory Gardens, and to Brianne for officiating. A special thank you to Travis for the wonderful eulogy, to Tanya for all of the beautiful flower arrangements, and to the pallbearers Jason, Peter, Darrin, Travis, Michael and Vic - Gram would have been very proud of all of them. The family would also like to thank everyone for their cards, online condolences and memorial donations. A sincere thank you from the Bayne, Jones, Pringle, and Blum families.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020