BAYNE, Evelyn Mary (Hamilton) Evelyn passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington in Guelph on February 29, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved mother of Marjorie Jones (Leonard 2009), Larry Bayne, Donna Pringle, Linda Bayne (Bruce) and Sharon Bayne (Victor). Survived by sisters Shirley Robinson (late Lorne) of Orangeville, and Noreen Taylor (late Robert) of Gainsborough, Saskatchewan. Beloved grandmother of Peter (Stefanie), Darrin (Krista), Jason (Laura), Tanya (Ashley), Travis (Kathleen) and Alysha. Dear great-grandmother of Riley Jones, Cole and Charlie Pringle, Michael and Cody Kearsley, and Cohen Hoskins. Pre-deceased by Norman Bayne (father of her children), her parents John and Gertrude Hamilton, and sister Lenora Taylor. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews and the good friends she made through her time dancing and listening to the music at Harmony Club and jamborees over the years. We will all miss her cooking, inspiration, and the great courage and strength with which she faced every challenge head on. We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Chaudry, and the staff at Guelph General Hospital who provided care and compassion over the past year. And a special thank you to the caregivers at Hospice Wellington, though Mom's stay was brief, they showed sincere kindness and care in mom's passing. On Thursday March 5th, there will be a 2 hr visitation from 11am - 1pm at Memory Gardens, 2723 Victoria St N (Hwy 7), Breslau, followed by a service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to Hospice Wellington, Guelph, would be appreciated.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020