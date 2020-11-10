August 17, 1935 - November 7, 2020 It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our cherished mother and nonna. She was the loving wife of the late Filippo Menna (1973), and devoted mother of Gabriella (Grant) Gilbertson and Mario (Areerat) Menna. Proud nonna of four grandchildren Jack Menna, Symone Menna, Adam Gilbertson and Nicholas Gilbertson. They were her whole world. Born in the Abruzzo region of Italy, she is pre-deceased by her parents Giuseppe and Maria Carbonetta. She has two younger brothers still in Italy, Emidio (Rosina) Carbonetta and Enzo (Carmela) Carbonetta. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, Ontario. Public RSVP visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (register online or by phone), followed by a private family service. Masks must be worn and social distancing protocols must be observed. A special thank you to the Elliot Community, especially the Fountain Unit for keeping her happy and safe. Their "mamma" is now resting. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=YYHojtcFzgX6W2S2cyataA2LsNv-NLcvoDIJpFa9MZw&s=_KqFX4yORZIj7q43pcCV-Xkp6LaGF-_F9QC9-DgsFnU&e=