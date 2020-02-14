|
It is with great sorrow that the family of Fitzpatrick Elliot Bharath announces his death, after a short-lived illness, at the age of 72, on February 6, 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Over the years, Fitz had an impactful presence through his music mainly in the Guelph, Eden Mills, and Rockwood communities which will be remembered. Fitz is survived by his caring and loving wife Evelyn of almost 47 years of marriage, devoted twins, Roger Bharath (of Toronto, Canada) and Lisa Roberts (of Florida, U.S.A.), and remaining siblings Charles and his wife Ann Bharath (of Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies), and Jennifer and her husband Selwyn Bhola (of California, U.S.A.). Sincere gratitude is extended to friends and neighbours of the family for years of support - Don and Jan Swinton, Carm Bornino, Dave and Marissa Phillips, Joe and Eva Plecke, Chris and Joy Rothwell, and Allen and Joy Brown. Appreciation spans to all family, friends, and colleagues for their continued prayers and support in this life transition. Cremation has taken place in a private family ceremony officiated by Reverend Karla Wubbenhorst and Pastor Selburn Fray. A memorial service will be announced in the future. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. "I HAVE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED MY COURSE, I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH: HENCEFORTH THERE IS LAID UP FOR ME A CROWN OF RIGHTEOUSNESS, WHICH THE LORD, THE RIGHTEOUS JUDGE, SHALL GIVE ME AT THAT DAY: AND NOT TO ME ONLY, BUT UNTO ALL THEM ALSO THAT LOVE HIS APPEARING." II TIMOTHY 4: 7-8, KJV.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020