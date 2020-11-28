On the afternoon of November 18, the gentle loving heart of our beloved Sherry beat its last. She was taken from us suddenly, without warning to the profound sadness of her adored husband Doug and her family. Her untimely passing leaves devoted husband Doug Ritchie; her mother Ellen Case; sister Kelly Brook and her children Stephen, Andrew, Caitlin, and Jenny; sister Leslie Case, her spouse Rodney Giebler and their children Nicole, Alexander and Alison; brother Christopher Case and his spouse Lisa Catherwood; beloved Aunt Ruby Parzych, godchild Tracy Parzych McLeod, and stepmother Patricia Flood. She was predeceased by her father Dennis Flood (Patricia), step-father Denis Case (Ellen), and nephews Kevin Block and Matthew Block. Born in Kitchener, Ontario, Sherry's formative years were in Toronto where she attended York University graduating with a BA in Sociology followed later with her studies in French Culture in the south of France where she lived. She enjoyed her career with Canada's Federal Government, offices of Employment and Immigration, and felt proud to serve her country through her years there. Her strong work ethic was admired by all. As a young woman, Sherry loved music, dancing, and travel. Later in life, Sherry and Doug lived in Guelph where they treasured their home and garden. Among her interests and talents, Sherry had a keen eye as a photographer sharing photos of their much-enjoyed garden. Our Sherry was a kind and loving person who cherished family and friends and though her gentle heart is silenced, her sweet smile and warmth will be with us always. Donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre will be appreciated.



