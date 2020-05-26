Passed away peacefully at age 96 at Wellington Terrace (Fergus) on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Wallace Franklin (Frank) Robinson (2010). Frances was the caring mother to Ian (Sue) of Guelph, ON, Judy (Ed) of Maple Leaf, ON and Scott of Vietnam. She was the loving grandmother of Krista Taylor (Ryan), Jason Robinson and Nicholas Sen; and great-grandmother to Levi Taylor. Predeceased by her parents, Dr. Thomas Reginald Pickard and Emily Irene Reive; her sister Jean Graesser (Harry) and brothers Nelson and Claude. Fran spent her early years travelling through Europe and had a fulfilling career of caring for others as a registered nurse. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside ceremony will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park cemetery in Guelph. Special Thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Wellington Terrace and to her long-time friend and caregiver, Kelli Arppe. "Those we love don't go away They walk beside us everyday.... Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear." Memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 26, 2020.